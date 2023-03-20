World TB day to be observed on March 22

The World TB Day will be observed in Sargodha, like in other parts of the country and the world, on Wednesday, March 22

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :The World TB Day will be observed in Sargodha, like in other parts of the country and the world, on Wednesday, March 22.

In this regard, a seminar and an awareness walk would be held at Government TB Hospital Sargodha to raise awareness among the public. Health experts would provide awareness about TB diseases at the seminar.

A chest specialist and district TB coordinator Dr Sikandar Warraich, while taking to APP on Monday, said that TB was a completely curable disease; the sooner the patient starts his treatment, the more were chances of his/her early recovery.

He said that the mucous test and treatment for TB in all government hospitals of Sargodha is free by the government. Patients who have a cough for more than two weeks should have their mucous examined so that the disease could be diagnosed and treated on time, Dr Sikandar said.