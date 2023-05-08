UrduPoint.com

World Thalassemia Day Observed In Shaheed Benazirabad

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2023 | 07:27 PM

District Administration and Thalassemia Patients Welfare Society organized a rally to observe International Thalassemia Day in order to raise awareness among the masses about the prevention of Thalassemia

The rally led by District and Sessions Judge Allah Bachayo Gabol commenced from the Deputy Commissioner's office and after marching city roads concluded at Nawabshah Press Club.

The rally was participated by Chairman Society Ali Bux Soomro, Secretary Dr Muhammad Sadiq Siyal, Joint Secretary Ghulam Nabi Channa, Principal Government Girls College Lala Rukh Baloch, Additional District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri, District Manager PPHI Arif Abbasi, Deputy Superintendent Police Habibur Rehman Lashari, Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali, Javed Sanai, Syed Munir Shah, Sadaruddin Memon, an official of education, health, population welfare, Social welfare and Local government departments, political and social figures of Nawabshah, doctors, paramedical staff, social organizations, Thalassemia affected children, girl and boy students of schools.

Later a seminar was organized in front of the Press Club at the concluding rally. Addressing the seminar, speakers said that Thalassemia is a deadly disease, which requires a joint struggle for its elimination.

They said for this purpose measures are to be taken to raise awareness among the public against the disease. Speakers said that in order to eliminate the Thalassemia diseases, a test for Thalassemia shall be done by intending pairs prior to marriage that is conducted at the Thalassemia Center free of cost.

They said that at present more than 2400 children are registered with the Thalassemia centre out of which more than 100 children are transfused blood on a daily basis. Speakers appealed to citizens to frequently donate blood for innocent Thalassemia patients.

They also appealed to the Sindh Government to legislate for an essential test of Thalassemia by intending pairs before marriage, which would make the complete elimination of the disease possible.

They were optimistic that with the cooperation of citizens, Pakistan would become a Thalassemia-free country one day.

