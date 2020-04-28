UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Worldwide Coronavirus Death Toll Crosses 210,000: AFP Tally

Faizan Hashmi 49 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 02:58 PM

Worldwide coronavirus death toll crosses 210,000: AFP tally

More than 210,000 people have died worldwide in the coronavirus pandemic, 85 percent of them in Europe and the United States, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources at 0845 GMT on Tuesday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :More than 210,000 people have died worldwide in the coronavirus pandemic, 85 percent of them in Europe and the United States, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources at 0845 GMT on Tuesday.

A total of 210,930 deaths have been recorded among 3,027,853 cases since the outbreak began in China late last year.

Europe, the hardest-hit continent, registered 126,793 fatalities from 1,404,171 infections,while the United States was the country with the most deaths -- 56,253 -- ahead of Italy with26,977, Spain with 23,822, France 23,293 and Britain 21,092.

Related Topics

Europe China France Died Spain Italy United States From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

"As if he met with Sharif brothers"

2 minutes ago

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 238 points ..

5 minutes ago

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air to restart flights from ..

13 minutes ago

Confident Froome trusts Tour de France safety meas ..

13 minutes ago

Woman Stabbed in Israel in Potential Terrorist Att ..

13 minutes ago

Russian, Turkish Foreign Ministers Discuss COVID-1 ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.