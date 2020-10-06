WPC holding event on 'Breast Cancer Awareness'

Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) will be holding an event on 'Breast Cancer Awareness' last of this mont

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) will be holding an event on 'Breast Cancer Awareness' last of this month.

Secretary WPC Munaza Hassan said, "This month is illuminated with 'Pink Ribbon' for awakening people relating problems of breast cancer among females.

" She said females must know about the symptoms relating to this disease for this every year WPC organized event.

Adding that this disease would also be dangerous if it would not be properly checked at a appropriate time.

This disease is treatable if it would be diagnosed at early stages females in the ages of 40's try to be more conscious, she added.