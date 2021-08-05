UrduPoint.com

Wuhan Lab Leak Theory Not Confirmed By House Foreign Affairs Committee

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 03:54 PM

Wuhan lab leak theory not confirmed by House Foreign Affairs Committee

The claim that House Foreign Affairs Committee of the United States concluded the corona-virus leaked from a Wuhan lab was dismissed in a fact-check report by the U.S. news magazine Newsweek on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The claim that House Foreign Affairs Committee of the United States concluded the corona-virus leaked from a Wuhan lab was dismissed in a fact-check report by the U.S. news magazine Newsweek on Tuesday.

The report said that the claim came after the addendum of the origins of COVID-19 report had been released, which was the result of a committee minority staff investigation led by Michael McCaul, a ranking member of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee.

However, the addendum was not representative of the views of the entire House Foreign Affairs Committee, but of minority Republican staff led by McCaul, according to the report.

Related Topics

Minority Wuhan United States From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,508 new COVID-19 cases, 1,463 reco ..

UAE announces 1,508 new COVID-19 cases, 1,463 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

11 minutes ago
 UK removes UAE from red list, upgrades to amber

UK removes UAE from red list, upgrades to amber

41 minutes ago
 Hong Kong reports 6 new COVID-19 cases including 1 ..

Hong Kong reports 6 new COVID-19 cases including 1 untraceable

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad police plan elaborate security arrangeme ..

Islamabad police plan elaborate security arrangements during Muharram

2 minutes ago
 UK Granted ASEAN Dialogue Partner Status as Its Po ..

UK Granted ASEAN Dialogue Partner Status as Its Policy Priorities Shift to Asia

2 minutes ago
 Russian Lower House Speaker Conveys Putin's Greeti ..

Russian Lower House Speaker Conveys Putin's Greetings to Iran's New President

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.