UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wuhan Zall Back In China - And Straight Into Coronavirus Quarantine

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 12:43 PM

Wuhan Zall back in China - and straight into coronavirus quarantine

Chinese football club Wuhan Zall, whose home city is ground zero of the coronavirus pandemic, have landed in China after being stranded in Spain since late January, and were immediately placed in two weeks' quarantine

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Chinese football club Wuhan Zall, whose home city is ground zero of the coronavirus pandemic, have landed in China after being stranded in Spain since late January, and were immediately placed in two weeks' quarantine.

The Chinese Super League season has been indefinitely postponed because of the virus with Wuhan Zall exemplifying clubs' predicaments, enduring weeks of disruption and uncertainty.

The latest instalment of the team's tortuous journey saw the homesick squad touch down in the southern city of Shenzhen on Monday afternoon.

However, due to strict new Chinese rules and health inspections on arriving passengers, imposed to prevent an influx of imported cases from the global contagion, it took more than 12 hours for the players to arrive at their Shenzhen hotel.

They now face isolation for a fortnight, according to the official Xinhua news agency, and still do not know when they will be able to return to their homes and families.

The team cannot go back to Wuhan -- which is 1,000 kilometres (600 miles) from Shenzhen -- because the city of 11 million remains sealed off.

"After an unforgettable and arduous journey, the team arrived in Shenzhen at 3:00 pm on March 16 and returned to the embrace of the motherland," the club said, also referring to the "arduous and long process" of getting through immigration and health checks.

Jose Gonzalez's squad are attempting to stay fit in case the season gets underway, all while worrying about family stuck in Wuhan, where the virus emerged in December.

"After the required isolation period in Shenzhen, the Wuhan Zall team will resume training," the club said.

The team was training in Spain when the virus first spread outward from China.

But Spain itself has now become a viral hotspot, and the squad left there at the weekend for China, where a massive quarantine effort has reduced infection rates to near-zero.

Media reports said Wuhan Zall were stranded in Frankfurt for a time as they attempted to find a flight back to China.

"Although thousands of miles away from their families, the hearts of the players were always concerned about the domestic epidemic," Wuhan Zall said.

Related Topics

Football China Hotel Shenzhen Wuhan Frankfurt Spain January March December Family All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler issues Decree establishing Citizens&#0 ..

37 seconds ago

Asian markets swing after virus sparks Wall St col ..

2 minutes ago

VW warns of 'very difficult' year in virus crisis

24 seconds ago

Youth killed in road accident in Sargodha

27 seconds ago

First suspected Coroanvirus patients dies in Lahor ..

13 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan grieved over death of pa ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.