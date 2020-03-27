Xi tells Trump China and US must 'unite to fight virus': state media

China and the United States should "unite to fight" the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has ravaged the globe, said President Xi Jinping in a call with his US counterpart on Friday, according to state media

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :China and the United States should "unite to fight" the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has ravaged the globe, said President Xi Jinping in a call with his US counterpart on Friday, according to state media.

The two countries have clashed in recent weeks over the virus, but Xi told Trump China "wishes to continue sharing all information and experience with the US," said state broadcaster CCTV.