Xinjiang cleared of all COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has been cleared of all COVID-19 confirmed and asymptomatic cases as of Tuesday, local authorities said

URUMQI, Feb. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has been cleared of all COVID-19 confirmed and asymptomatic cases as of Tuesday, local authorities said.

The last confirmed case in the recent outbreak was discharged from the hospital and the last two asymptomatic carriers were released from medical observation on Monday, according to the regional health commission.

Since the latest resurgence that started on Jan. 23, the region has registered a total of 15 confirmed cases and 32 asymptomatic carriers.