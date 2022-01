Xinjiang reports six confirmed COVID-19 cases, 16 asymptomatic carriers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

URUMQI, Jan. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region reported six confirmed COVID-19 cases and 16 asymptomatic carriers on Monday, the regional health commission said Tuesday.

All cases were registered in the border city of Horgos in Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture.

By Monday, Xinjiang had six confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18 asymptomatic carriers, which are all in Horgos.