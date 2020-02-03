Yasmeen Rashid visits institute of urology Rawalpindi

(@imziishan)

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid has directed the authorities concerned of the Institute of Urology Rawalpindi to make its outdoor and dialysis department operational in the first week of March

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid has directed the authorities concerned of the Institute of Urology Rawalpindi to make its outdoor and dialysis department operational in the first week of March.

She directed this while presiding over a meeting to review the progress on the ongoing development projects in the Institute of Urology Rawalpindi, says a handout issued here on Monday.

Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Prof Prof. Dr. Omar briefed the minister in details about the progress on various ongoing development projects.

Dr Yasmin Rashid directed the Vice Chancellor to complete the development projects of the Institute of Urology in a stipulated time frame. She said the best medical treatment facilitieswould be made available to thousands of patients.

Later, the minister reviewed the modern machines purchased for the outdoor and dialysis department.