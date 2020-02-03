UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yasmeen Rashid Visits Institute Of Urology Rawalpindi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 08:44 PM

Yasmeen Rashid visits institute of urology Rawalpindi

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid has directed the authorities concerned of the Institute of Urology Rawalpindi to make its outdoor and dialysis department operational in the first week of March

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid has directed the authorities concerned of the Institute of Urology Rawalpindi to make its outdoor and dialysis department operational in the first week of March.

She directed this while presiding over a meeting to review the progress on the ongoing development projects in the Institute of Urology Rawalpindi, says a handout issued here on Monday.

Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Prof Prof. Dr. Omar briefed the minister in details about the progress on various ongoing development projects.

Dr Yasmin Rashid directed the Vice Chancellor to complete the development projects of the Institute of Urology in a stipulated time frame. She said the best medical treatment facilitieswould be made available to thousands of patients.

Later, the minister reviewed the modern machines purchased for the outdoor and dialysis department.

Related Topics

Rashid Rawalpindi Progress March Best Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Youth Action Committee takes out rally for restora ..

2 minutes ago

UK Gov't to Allocate $26Mln Fund to Develop Vaccin ..

2 minutes ago

Seminar held to show solidarity with Kashmiris

2 minutes ago

Johnson Vows to End Early Release for Terrorism Ac ..

12 minutes ago

Tanzania's main opposition demands independent pol ..

12 minutes ago

Jam Kamal invites Karachi businessmen to invest in ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.