Yasmin Rashid Calls On Federal Minister For Health

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 07:25 PM

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid called on Federal Minister for Health Dr. Zafar Mirza at his office on Friday. During the meeting, Sehat Insaf Card and Ehsas programme, health sector reforms and anti-dengue measures came under discussion

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid called on Federal Minister for Health Dr. Zafar Mirza at his office on Friday. During the meeting, Sehat Insaf Card and Ehsas programme, health sector reforms and anti-dengue measures came under discussion. DGPR said in a statement.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid apprised the meeting that Punjab government hospitals were being provided with best facilities to the people. Hundreds of thousands of deserving families have been facilitated to have access to the best healthcare facilities through Sehat Insaf Card programme in 28 districts of the province, she added.

She regretted that many development schemes could not be completed in Punjab due to wrong policies of the previous governments. However, the incumbent PTI government was ensuring best healthcare facilities to the people. The anti-dengue activities were being directly monitored and new change will be introduced through state-of-the-art referral system in Punjab, she added.

On the occasion, Commissioner and DC Rawalpindi briefed the meeting about anti-dengue measures adopted in district Rawalpindi and other adjoining areas.

