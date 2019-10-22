Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid held meeting with provincial secretary health Momin Agha and discussed different issued related to health

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd October, 2019) Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid held meeting with provincial secretary health Momin Agha and discussed different issued related to health.Secretary health Momin Agha informed the minister about measures taken for former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif medical treatment.

Additional secretary Dr. Salam Shahid and technical advisor Dr. Akhtar Rasheed were also present on the occasion.On this occasion Dr. Yasmin Rashid stated that medical treatment of Nawaz Sharif is going under the supervision of senior doctors.