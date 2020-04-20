Yasmin Rashid urges Ulema to follow govt guidelines rigorously

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Monday asked Ulema to follow Standard operating Procedures for the safety of worshipers issued by government to check spread of novel coronavirus.

Talking to a private news channel, she said worshipers should also be educated to ensure social distancing for their own protection and that of others while praying in mosques.

She hoped people would continue following the advisories of the government to limit spread of Coronavirus pandemic, adding, it is responsibility of the religious leaders to play their active role.

Mosques should be opened but Ullema must be complied with the guidelines issued by the government, she said adding, people who did not comply with the ordinance and violate the guidelines of the government must be dealt with iron hands.

She said the Covid-19 pandemic situation in Pakistan is much better as compared to other developed countries in the world and coronavirus situation was still under control in the Punjab as well where fully recovered persons are happily returning back to their homes.

"We hope that with coordination and cooperation of all stakeholders, we would be able to come out of this critical situation very soon and hopefully after April 30 the situation would be more relaxed in the country", she added.

Yasmin Rashid said the provincial and Federal governments should be on the same page to improve the current situation and check spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

Spread of the virus depends on the gatherings and it should be discouraged, she advised.

Prevention is better than cure. It is important to take all precautionary measures including frequent hand wash, use of sanitizer and masks, observance of social distancing and stay in isolation if feel any symptoms, she highlighted.

There is no cure for Covid-19 and prevention is the only way to stay safe, the minister said.