Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid said that press conference by the office-bearers of Young Doctors Association was a futile efforts for spreading rumours and chaos

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid said that press conference by the office-bearers of Young Doctors Association was a futile efforts for spreading rumours and chaos.

She said the government had increased Rs 7.7 billion under the head of doctors salary. First time in the history of the country, a record recruitment of doctors had been made on merit.

She further said that measures were being taken for providing security to the doctors in government hospitals. Sehat Insaf Cards were being distributed among the destitute for providing the best healthcare facilities, she added.

The Health Minister said, "We expect young doctors to discharge their obligation honestly and whole heartedly as the Punjab government has resolved their problems on priority basis".