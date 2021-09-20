UrduPoint.com

Yerevan Organizing Production Of Russia's Sputnik Light Vaccine - Official

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 12:59 PM

Yerevan Organizing Production of Russia's Sputnik Light Vaccine - Official

Armenia is working with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to secure vaccine platform technology for the production of Russia's single-dose Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccine, Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan revealed on Monday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) Armenia is working with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to secure vaccine platform technology for the production of Russia's single-dose Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccine, Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan revealed on Monday.

Yerevan already approved the use of Sputnik Light earlier in September.

"Several batches of the Sputnik V vaccine have been procured, as well as the process of technology transfer for producing the Sputnik Light vaccine has been organized through the RDIF," Grigoryan told a roundtable at the Armenian business Forum.

The Russian single-dose vaccine is currently used on a standalone basis, as well as is studied in combination with other vaccines. RDIF, in particular, has suggested using Sputnik Light as a booster for two-shot AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer coronavirus vaccines. The studies are currently ongoing in Argentina and the UAE.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology Business Russia UAE Armenia Argentina September Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fawad urges opposition to cooperate with Govt to h ..

Fawad urges opposition to cooperate with Govt to hold impartial elections

7 minutes ago
 Four injured in attack at Russian university: spok ..

Four injured in attack at Russian university: spokeswoman

29 seconds ago
 Five People Killed, Six Injured in University Shoo ..

Five People Killed, Six Injured in University Shooting in Russia's Perm - Invest ..

31 seconds ago
 PM to virtually address UNGA's session on Friday

PM to virtually address UNGA's session on Friday

14 minutes ago
 Laos locks down capital as Covid cases hit record ..

Laos locks down capital as Covid cases hit record high

11 minutes ago
 UPDATE - South Korea to Put New Homegrown SLBM Int ..

UPDATE - South Korea to Put New Homegrown SLBM Into Service in 2nd Half of 2022 ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.