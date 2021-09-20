Armenia is working with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to secure vaccine platform technology for the production of Russia's single-dose Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccine, Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan revealed on Monday

Yerevan already approved the use of Sputnik Light earlier in September.

"Several batches of the Sputnik V vaccine have been procured, as well as the process of technology transfer for producing the Sputnik Light vaccine has been organized through the RDIF," Grigoryan told a roundtable at the Armenian business Forum.

The Russian single-dose vaccine is currently used on a standalone basis, as well as is studied in combination with other vaccines. RDIF, in particular, has suggested using Sputnik Light as a booster for two-shot AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer coronavirus vaccines. The studies are currently ongoing in Argentina and the UAE.