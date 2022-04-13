Young Australians suffer greatest financial impacts from pandemic: report

A new report from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) has shown that the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have been the largest for young Australians

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) --:A new report from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) has shown that the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have been the largest for young Australians.

The report, released on Wednesday, tracked the financial well-being of 65,000 people in five age brackets from March of 2020 to the end of 2021.

It showed that 14 to 24-year-old suffered a 7.3 percent drop in financial wellbeing in the first year of the pandemic -- the highest of any age group. Similarly in 2021 as other age groups began to recover, the youngest Australians saw no improvement.

The data came from a survey that assessed the participants' ability to meet financial commitments -- pay bills, everyday expenses, attitudes toward one's financial situation, and financial resilience -- measured by savings to spendings ratio.

"The Indicator provides us with valuable insights into the financial wellbeing of Australians, as well as their financial confidence, attitudes and behaviors," said Natalie Paine, social impact research and reporting lead at ANZ.