Young British with a cancer diagnosis to raise funds for Shaukat Khanum Hospital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Young British man Luke Grenfell-Shaw, who is on a mission to cycle 30,000 kms on tandem bicycle to show what is possible with a cancer diagnosis said on Tuesday that he was impressed by the services of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Lahore.

"They do such an amazing work to support people living with cancer, especially for those with limited means. I am fundraising for the next part of my expedition for Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital," Luke told APP in an exclusive chat.

"I am moved and inspired by the compassion and hope they bring into the world," he added.

The 27-year-old Luke from Bristol was diagnosed with an advanced sarcoma some three years ago but that led him to reprioritize his goals. "In June 2018, I had tests on my left shoulder. Weeks later, the doctors told me that I had a very rare and aggressive cancer, and it had already spread to my lungs. I didn't expect to see Christmas." He said he tried to come to terms with the horror of his imminent death. "My life, which until that time had gone more or less according to a plan - could have fallen apart utterly at once. I immediately started to get treatment and tried to keep as active as possible to get through chemotherapy, cycling in the ward and going for long walks." Determined to take charge of his life and live it to the full, he also dedicated his time to maximising his health and happiness by committing to his CanLive mantra and sharing it with audiences across the globe.

CanLive is Luke's strong belief that, even with the uncertainties that a cancer diagnosis brings, we can live with cancer, and do so richly and fully if we proactively create opportunities to make the most of today and improve our chances of living well tomorrow through diet and exercise.

Luke rejects the term "cancer survivor" and instead considers himself a CanLiver because anyone who has had a cancer diagnosis lives with the very real threat of the cancer progressing or returning with dire consequences - and yet, even with a cancer diagnosis, people can still choose to live more richly and fully.

On 1st January 2020, while living with advanced sarcoma, Luke set off from the hospital where he received treatment in Bristol on an epic tandem cycle ride to Beijing to show that everyone can create opportunities for a rich and fulfilled life, even with cancer.

He is sharing the journey with others by inviting friends, family, other CanLivers, and people he meets along the way to join him on his tandem bicycle. The bike is named "Chris" in honour of his late brother, John Christopher Grenfell-Shaw.

Luke aims to raise �300,000 for four cancer-related charities in the UK and others along the route. Upon arriving in Pakistan, Luke had already cycled more than 15,000 kilometres across 27 countries with more than 200 joiners on the tandem. And the Bristol2Beijing community had already raised more than �100,000 for charity. Currently, accompanied by his friend TJ Mitchell, Luke is in Pakistan. Cycling the Khunjrab Pass southward along the Karakorum Pass they arrived in Islamabad, last week.

"From here we will be moving to Lahore on November 23 wherein we will visit Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital.

"Then we will be making our way towards India. And after crossing a couple of more countries we will reach to our final destination (Beijing)." On his journey, Luke will continue to visit schools, universities, and hospitals, and connect with youth groups and cycle clubs. "Pakistan has been so wonderfully welcoming. The landscapes have been stunning and made all the hard cycling worth it. I really look forward to visiting a few other parts of the country this month." He said his message for those suffering from cancer or other fatal diseases was that try to be flexible with their plans. "Having ridden thousands of miles through so many different countries during a pandemic (Covid-19) I have learnt that it is important to be flexible with goals when the situation changes.

"Of course, some things might no longer be possible, but that leaves you with a question - what can be done now which will be fascinating and exciting?" added Luke, who graduated from Oxford in 2019 with a Masters of Science degree.

