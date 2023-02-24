UrduPoint.com

Young Doctors Advised To Attain Expertise Through Research, Technology

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2023 | 07:44 PM

Young doctors advised to attain expertise through research, technology

Young doctors should attain maximum expertise through the latest research and modern technology for which they should not miss any opportunity to learn professional training and medical skills from their seniors

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Young doctors should attain maximum expertise through the latest research and modern technology for which they should not miss any opportunity to learn professional training and medical skills from their seniors.

These views were expressed by Pakistan College of Physicians and Surgeons (CPSP) President Professor Dr. Muhammad Shoaib Shafi, while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Pakistan Society of Gastroenterology 2023 as the chief guest, on Friday.

He said that doctors might actively participate in professional activities and workshops to develop their skills in the practical field of medical profession. He welcomed the foreign delegates participating in the conference and appreciated the role of Professor Dr. Ghiyas-un-Nabi Tayyab, Professor Israr-ul-Haq Toor and the whole team for organising the successful event.

Dr. Ghiyas, while highlighting the aims and objectives of the conference, said that due to the international conference, doctors would be able to update their knowledge. He said that such initiatives were truly beneficial for both the medical professionals and patients.

Chief Organizer Dr. Israr-ul-Haq Toor said that today medical experts from Thailand, America, Great Britain, Saudi Arabia, Canada and other countries, along with Pakistani doctors, diagnosed liver, stomach and intestinal diseases and demonstrated their modern methods as well. He said that experiences related to treatment and research of the seniors would have far-reaching results in the coming days for doctors, adding that their professional skills would be improved by the research being conducted at the global level.

He said that the conference would continue till Sunday, February 26, and there would be various scientific questions and answer sessions for the young doctors.

The chief guest visited different stalls and showed keen interest in the findings and quotes displayed by medical companies.

Apart from medical experts of Gastroenterology from all-over the world, senior teachers and young doctors were present in large numbers at the conference.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Thailand Technology Canada Young Saudi Arabia February Sunday Event From

Recent Stories

Preparations for 'Karachi Games 2023' in full swin ..

Preparations for 'Karachi Games 2023' in full swing

14 minutes ago
 KP Chief Secretary for strengthening forensic scie ..

KP Chief Secretary for strengthening forensic science services

6 minutes ago
 Elahi directs monitoring distribution of subsidize ..

Elahi directs monitoring distribution of subsidized flour

6 minutes ago
 ITU's regional director for Asia-Pacific Region vi ..

ITU's regional director for Asia-Pacific Region visits PTA

6 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo grieves on demise of Syed Ak ..

6 minutes ago
 Illegal Afghan immigrants arrested from Defence

Illegal Afghan immigrants arrested from Defence

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.