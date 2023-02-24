Young doctors advised to attain expertise through research, technology

Young doctors should attain maximum expertise through the latest research and modern technology for which they should not miss any opportunity to learn professional training and medical skills from their seniors

These views were expressed by Pakistan College of Physicians and Surgeons (CPSP) President Professor Dr. Muhammad Shoaib Shafi, while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Pakistan Society of Gastroenterology 2023 as the chief guest, on Friday.

He said that doctors might actively participate in professional activities and workshops to develop their skills in the practical field of medical profession. He welcomed the foreign delegates participating in the conference and appreciated the role of Professor Dr. Ghiyas-un-Nabi Tayyab, Professor Israr-ul-Haq Toor and the whole team for organising the successful event.

Dr. Ghiyas, while highlighting the aims and objectives of the conference, said that due to the international conference, doctors would be able to update their knowledge. He said that such initiatives were truly beneficial for both the medical professionals and patients.

Chief Organizer Dr. Israr-ul-Haq Toor said that today medical experts from Thailand, America, Great Britain, Saudi Arabia, Canada and other countries, along with Pakistani doctors, diagnosed liver, stomach and intestinal diseases and demonstrated their modern methods as well. He said that experiences related to treatment and research of the seniors would have far-reaching results in the coming days for doctors, adding that their professional skills would be improved by the research being conducted at the global level.

He said that the conference would continue till Sunday, February 26, and there would be various scientific questions and answer sessions for the young doctors.

The chief guest visited different stalls and showed keen interest in the findings and quotes displayed by medical companies.

Apart from medical experts of Gastroenterology from all-over the world, senior teachers and young doctors were present in large numbers at the conference.