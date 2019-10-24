Young Doctors Association stages protest against MTI act, patients suffered

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :On the call of the Grand Health Alliance (GHA) Young Doctors Association (YDA) of Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) Thursday held a demonstration outside the hospital on Murree

Carrying placards that stated their demands, the doctors chanted slogans to abrogate Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) act.

Meanwhile hundreds of patients faced hardships and mental distress due to the protest of doctors.

A large number of patients had to return homes as the doctors refused to check them and provide medical consultation at the OPDs.

President Young Doctors Association BBH, Dr Rana Azeem said "Doctors community refused the Medical Teaching Institution Act and will continue our protest demonstration", he added.