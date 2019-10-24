UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Young Doctors Association Stages Protest Against MTI Act, Patients Suffered

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 11:16 PM

Young Doctors Association stages protest against MTI act, patients suffered

On the call of the Grand Health Alliance (GHA) Young Doctors Association (YDA) of Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) Thursday held a demonstration outside the hospital on Murree Road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :On the call of the Grand Health Alliance (GHA) Young Doctors Association (YDA) of Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) Thursday held a demonstration outside the hospital on Murree Road.

Carrying placards that stated their demands, the doctors chanted slogans to abrogate Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) act.

Meanwhile hundreds of patients faced hardships and mental distress due to the protest of doctors.

A large number of patients had to return homes as the doctors refused to check them and provide medical consultation at the OPDs.

President Young Doctors Association BBH, Dr Rana Azeem said "Doctors community refused the Medical Teaching Institution Act and will continue our protest demonstration", he added.

Related Topics

Protest Benazir Bhutto Murree Road Young Alliance

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens 2019 FIRST Global DXB Ch ..

36 minutes ago

Russian, German Foreign Ministers Discuss Syria in ..

2 minutes ago

Deadline for vehicle token tax extended till Novem ..

2 minutes ago

Lavrov, Cavusoglu Discussed Implementation of MoU ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh Govt okays 501 jobs under deceased quota

2 minutes ago

US Govt. Needs to Confirm E-Cigarettes Ban on Bubb ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.