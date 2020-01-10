Young doctors intimate to boycott OPD on Jan 13

(@imziishan)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :The Young Doctors Association (YDA) has given a call for boycott of the outdoor patient department (OPD) at Liaquat University Hospital on January 13.

The YDA's spokesman informed here on Friday that the association would observe a full day boycott of their duties and would also hold a demonstration at the liberty square to press the provincial government to accept their demands.

He said the young doctors had been demanding provision of facilities like cleanliness in the wards and clean drinking water for the doctors as well as the patients and attendants in the hospital.

The spokesman said the doctors had also demanded establishment of a cafeteria and separate parking space for the doctors besides provision of free medicines and ambulance facilities to the patients.

He claimed that administration of the hospital, which was the largest tertiary care hospital in Sindh outside Karachi, had been neglecting their demands from a long time owing to which they decided to boycott the OPD.