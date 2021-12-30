Youngsters more vulnerable to Omicron variant: Expert

The new omicron variant spreading much faster throughout the world than previous strains and youngsters under aged 20-40 are more at risk, said health expert on Thursday

Senior Epidemiologist Dr Rana Jawad Asghar talking to ptv news said patients infected with the omicron variant have a lower risk of death as compared to those who contracted the delta variant, and are significantly less likely to develop severe symptoms.

He said the new variant is still not common in people aged 50 and above and who are more likely to develop severe symptoms from the virus.

He said that milder variants will still cause infections to increase which will inevitably result in higher hospital admissions.

Dr Rana said that Omicron outdoor transmission is less than indoor transmission of infection, adding, cross ventilator in offices and home is necessary to control the infection.

Replying a question, he said that omicron spreading globally at a dizzying pace and it is a airborne infection, adding, symptoms of Omicron infection in vaccinated people may be even milder than in those are unvaccinated.

He also urged fully vaccinated people to continue wearing masks, maintain social distance and practice other Covid-19 pandemic safety measures as the highly contagious omicron variant spreads rapidly across the globe.