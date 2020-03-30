Yousuf Masjid declares a quarantine center: says SSP Sukkur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :SSP Sukur, Irfan Ali Samo on Monday visited several localities in the district for public movement with deployment of police pickets and military personnel to monitor the situation.

To restrict public movement, the Sukkur Police playing frontline role to ensure public inside their homes amidst prevailing lockdown in the district, said Samo.

When, he contacted by APP, the SSP told that he had put 210 members of Tableeghi Jamaat from Yousuf Mosque Sukkur into the quarantine. He said all the coronavirus suspects were being tested while the police and Rangers personnel have been deployed for maintaining security.

The SSP Sukkur said 200 more members of Tableeghi Jamaat from Larkana were also shifted to the Yousuf Mosque which was declared a quarantine center.

SSP also briefed police officials to behave gently with public and also appealed to public to stay inside homes and cooperate with law enforcement agencies to control Coronavirus outbreak.

He maintained that district Police was committed to ensure protection of citizens against Coronavirus pandemic.