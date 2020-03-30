UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yousuf Masjid Declares A Quarantine Center: Says SSP Sukkur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 03:10 PM

Yousuf Masjid declares a quarantine center: says SSP Sukkur

SSP Sukur, Irfan Ali Samo on Monday visited several localities in the district for public movement with deployment of police pickets and military personnel to monitor the situation

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :SSP Sukur, Irfan Ali Samo on Monday visited several localities in the district for public movement with deployment of police pickets and military personnel to monitor the situation.

To restrict public movement, the Sukkur Police playing frontline role to ensure public inside their homes amidst prevailing lockdown in the district, said Samo.

When, he contacted by APP, the SSP told that he had put 210 members of Tableeghi Jamaat from Yousuf Mosque Sukkur into the quarantine. He said all the coronavirus suspects were being tested while the police and Rangers personnel have been deployed for maintaining security.

The SSP Sukkur said 200 more members of Tableeghi Jamaat from Larkana were also shifted to the Yousuf Mosque which was declared a quarantine center.

SSP also briefed police officials to behave gently with public and also appealed to public to stay inside homes and cooperate with law enforcement agencies to control Coronavirus outbreak.

He maintained that district Police was committed to ensure protection of citizens against Coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Rangers Police Sukkur Larkana Mosque All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Indian Government Refutes 'Baseless' Rumors About ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus-Hit Cruise Ship Zaandam to Start Movin ..

2 minutes ago

200 hand sanitizers given to MS Bahawal Victoria H ..

2 minutes ago

PCST team creates online 'Corona Virus Knowledge C ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner directs to change mobile health vans ..

2 minutes ago

Govt taking steps to ensure availability of daily ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.