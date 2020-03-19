UrduPoint.com
Youth Warned Against 'fever Dream' Of Coronavirus Invincibility

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 03:58 PM

Before shutdowns swept the globe and many were urged -- or mandated -- to stay indoors to stymie coronavirus's spread, Divya Sonti sensed the worst was yet to come

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Before shutdowns swept the globe and many were urged -- or mandated -- to stay indoors to stymie coronavirus's spread, Divya Sonti sensed the worst was yet to come.

A specialist in public health communications, the 31-year-old encouraged her millennial peers to steer clear of bars and parties -- but says "friends would think I was overreacting." Her age group is considered low-risk if they contract coronavirus -- but today authorities warn younger generations are likely carriers of asymptomatic cases, and could easily infect older or immunocompromised people.

Deborah Birx, the White House taskforce coronavirus administrator, said "the millennial generation" could include many more virus carriers than previously thought.

She also said COVID-19 -- which has infected at least 210,000 people, leaving more than 8,800 people dead worldwide -- could hit younger people harder than believed, noting reports from France and Italy of serious cases even among 20 and 30-somethings.

"We need them to be healthy," Birx said. "I'm not only calling on you to heed what's in the guidance, but to really ensure that each and every one of you are protecting each other." - 'Invincible' - Donald Trump also has pointed to young people, saying "we don't want them gathering.

And I see they do gather, including on beaches and including in restaurants." "Young people -- they don't realize, they're feeling invincible," said the 73-year-old president of the United States, which so far has reported more than 9,300 cases with 150 deaths, according to a Johns Hopkins University count.

"Millennial" is often used as a blanket term for all young people, though the Pew Research Center defines it as those born between 1981 and 1996.

Those approximately 24 and younger are considered members of Generation Z -- the group most likely to be flying south for spring break beach trips.

The Miami Beach mayor, Dan Gelber, warned of "devastating consequences" over the virus and ordered bars and gyms to close this week, telling springbreakers: "You've got to think about the person next to you and even the person you don't know." Shelly Hill, a 21-year-old university student, told AFP she cut short her Miami trip as airlines axe flights.

"I'm not really scared of corona, but I feel like it's causing a lot of problems... a lot of stuff is getting shut down," the Atlanta resident said.

But "people need to be safe and quarantine, because it is spreading really fast."

