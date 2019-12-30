UrduPoint.com
Zafar Mirza Pays Tribute To Parents For Making Anti-polio Drive Successful

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 12:01 PM

Prime Minister's Special Assistant on National Health Dr Zafar Mirza Monday paid tribute to the positive role of parents and guardians for making the campaign successful

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Prime Minister's Special Assistant on National Health Dr Zafar Mirza Monday paid tribute to the positive role of parents and guardians for making the campaign successful.

He said the incumbent government was committed to eradicate polio virus from the country and save future of coming generations.

"Such children who have missed their routine immunization and have not received polio vaccination during repeated national as well as sub-national immunization rounds are at major risk along with other children living in such areas," he warned, Radio Pakistan reported.

Zafar said 43.9 million children were administered anti-polio drops during recently concluded anti-polio drive.

He said successful results of the recent polio campaign have proved that the program is once again in right direction.

The Special Assistant said 260,000 front line workers participated in the recent campaign.

He said for the first time in history, anti-polio campaign launched a health care helpline.

