Zaireen from 34 districts of Punjab residing at Quarantine facility in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Zaireen of 34 different districts of Punjab province are residing in Quarantine facility at Multan.

According to official sources, lists for provision of Rashan at home addresses of Quarantine people have been prepared and would be delivered soon.

The zaireen families would avail Rashan for 15 days, said Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak in a statement here on Monday.

In Quarantine facility in Multan, as many as 17 zaireen belonged to Bahawalpur. Similarly, Rahim Yar Khan 32, Lodhran 32, Multan 71, Khanewal 7, DG Khan 11, Layyah 71, Muzaffargarh 75, Rajanpur 53, Vehari 12, Sargodha 52, Mianwali 10, Khushab 29, Bakhar 40, Jhelum 11, Chakwal 9, Sahiwal 6, Lahore 63, Sheikhupura 14, Nankana 11, Gujranwala 122, Hafizabad 29, Sialkot 95, Gujarat 36, Mandi Bahauddin 84, Faisalabad 30, Jhang 114, Toba Tek Singh 5, Chiniot 6, Rawalpindi 8, Attock 17, Pakpattan 1 and Okara 1.