Zambia Adds 2,857 New COVID-19 Cases

Thu 23rd December 2021 | 04:15 PM

Cases of the coronavirus in Zambia continued surging as 2,857 new cases were registered over the past 24 hours, the highest since the fourth wave of the pandemic started, the country's health ministry said on Wednesday

The health ministry said the new cases were found from 12,380 tests done during the period, representing a 23 percent positivity.

This brings the cumulative cases to 221,880.

A total of 148 patients were discharged, bringing the total recoveries to 207,709 while no deaths were recorded with the total deaths still standing at 3,685.

