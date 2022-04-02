UrduPoint.com

Zambia Eases COVID-19 Restrictions

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2022 | 02:52 PM

Zambia eases COVID-19 restrictions

Zambia on Friday announced a relaxation of COVID-19 preventive measures following a continued decline in cases and hospitalizations

LUSAKA, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) --:Zambia on Friday announced a relaxation of COVID-19 preventive measures following a continued decline in cases and hospitalizations.

Under the adjusted measures, the government has removed restrictions on population movement, and people visiting the country will no longer be required to have a PCR test as long as they have proof of vaccination.

The government has also allowed public gatherings which, however, must be held with strict observance of preventive guidelines.

Schools and places of work will resume normal schedules.

Related Topics

Zambia Government

Recent Stories

Int'l tourists to Cambodia up 114 pct in Q1: offic ..

Int'l tourists to Cambodia up 114 pct in Q1: official

1 minute ago
 Japan's new vehicle sales drops for 3rd consecutiv ..

Japan's new vehicle sales drops for 3rd consecutive year amid COVID-19

1 minute ago
 1,200 policemen deputed for security of worship pl ..

1,200 policemen deputed for security of worship places

1 minute ago
 Mariupol Shelling by Ukrainian Troops Leaves 16 Ci ..

Mariupol Shelling by Ukrainian Troops Leaves 16 Civilians Hurt - Donetsk Authori ..

55 minutes ago
 Crisis-hit Sri Lanka deploys troops to quell prote ..

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka deploys troops to quell protests

56 minutes ago
 Pope arrives in Malta, refuge of St. Paul, in Medi ..

Pope arrives in Malta, refuge of St. Paul, in Mediterranean mission

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.