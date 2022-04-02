Zambia eases COVID-19 restrictions

Zambia on Friday announced a relaxation of COVID-19 preventive measures following a continued decline in cases and hospitalizations

LUSAKA, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) --:Zambia on Friday announced a relaxation of COVID-19 preventive measures following a continued decline in cases and hospitalizations.

Under the adjusted measures, the government has removed restrictions on population movement, and people visiting the country will no longer be required to have a PCR test as long as they have proof of vaccination.

The government has also allowed public gatherings which, however, must be held with strict observance of preventive guidelines.

Schools and places of work will resume normal schedules.