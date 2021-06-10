Zambia reports over 1,700 new COVID-19 cases

Zambia on Thursday recorded 1,767 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with health authorities expressing concern at the rate isolation and treatment facilities were being filled

LUSAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) --:Zambia on Thursday recorded 1,767 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with health authorities expressing concern at the rate isolation and treatment facilities were being filled.

"We stand a real risk of overwhelming our health care system particularly case management if the situation of preventing and mitigating infections in the community is not collectively and expeditiously addressed," Kennedy Malama, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health in charge of Technical Services, said in a release.

He noted that the isolation facilities including the private hospitals were filling up at a fast rate with 88 new admissions in the last 24 hours, adding that this was unprecedented.

The new COVID-19 cases were detected from 14,445 tests done, representing a positivity rate of 12 percent. This brings the country's cumulative figures of infection to 103,763.