Ziaullah Bangash directs for strict action against absent staff of BHU, RHC in Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Education Ziaullah Bangash Tuesday visited Basic Health Unit (BHU) Sher Kot and Rural Health Center (RHC) Asterzai at Kohat district and inspected medical facilities besides stock of medicines.

He expressed annoyance over absence of paramedic's staff and directed District Health Officer Kohat for taking instant action against absent staff.

On the occasion, he met with patients and enquired about facilities being provided by the health centers.

He said that government was utilizing all available resources to provide entire facilities among masses adding he said education and health sectors are priorities of the government.

He was accompanied by PTI leaders Malik Atif, Shafiullah Jan and others.