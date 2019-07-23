UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ziaullah Bangash Directs For Strict Action Against Absent Staff Of BHU, RHC In Kohat

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 08:38 PM

Ziaullah Bangash directs for strict action against absent staff of BHU, RHC in Kohat

Advisor to Chief Minister on Education Ziaullah Bangash Tuesday visited Basic Health Unit (BHU) Sher Kot and Rural Health Center (RHC) Asterzai at Kohat district and inspected medical facilities besides stock of medicines

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Education Ziaullah Bangash Tuesday visited Basic Health Unit (BHU) Sher Kot and Rural Health Center (RHC) Asterzai at Kohat district and inspected medical facilities besides stock of medicines.

He expressed annoyance over absence of paramedic's staff and directed District Health Officer Kohat for taking instant action against absent staff.

On the occasion, he met with patients and enquired about facilities being provided by the health centers.

He said that government was utilizing all available resources to provide entire facilities among masses adding he said education and health sectors are priorities of the government.

He was accompanied by PTI leaders Malik Atif, Shafiullah Jan and others.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Education Kohat All Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Gulf Emiratisation Award deadline extended ..

40 minutes ago

DEWA to build 68 new 132/11kV substations worth AE ..

40 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Chinese Consul-General

40 minutes ago

UAE is fastest growing e-commerce market in MENA: ..

55 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Ship Shah jahan visits Port Sultan Q ..

1 hour ago

Nearly Quarter of UK Foreign Energy Aid Spent on F ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.