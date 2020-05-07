UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zimbabwe Asks Russia For Ventilators, Medicine To Help Fight COVID-19, Malaria- Ambassador

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 02:50 PM

Zimbabwe Asks Russia for Ventilators, Medicine to Help Fight COVID-19, Malaria- Ambassador

Zimbabwe has requested Russia to provide the country with ventilators and medicine as the African nation is struggling to fight the spread of both COVID-19 and malaria at the same time, the country's ambassador in Moscow, Mike Sango, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Zimbabwe has requested Russia to provide the country with ventilators and medicine as the African nation is struggling to fight the spread of both COVID-19 and malaria at the same time, the country's ambassador in Moscow, Mike Sango, told Sputnik.

"While most of the basic staff is now being produced locally, there still is a critical shortage of ventilators and medicine for both malaria and COVID-19. These are part of the requests sent to the international community for assistance, including the Russian Federation," Sango said.

According to the ambassador, the Russian government was always quick to respond to disasters not only in Zimbabwe but in Africa in general. Therefore, Zimbabwe is confident that Moscow will not be indifferent this time as well.

"Zimbabwe remains grateful to both external and local partners towards the fight against the pandemic and other calamities that have visited our nation. The Russian Federation has stood by our people and government through the many difficult times and remains our all-weather friend in bad and good times," Sango added.

As of Wednesday, Zimbabwe has reported 34 confirmed coronavirus infection cases, including four fatalities. It is believed, however, that the low rate in Zimbabwe is not due to the actual absence of infection, but rather due to shortage of adequate diagnostic capacities. Meanwhile, over the past month, Zimbabwe has seen a surge in the cases of malaria, resulting in 131 deaths in April.

Related Topics

Africa Shortage Moscow Russia Same Zimbabwe April Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Deputy Commissioner visits wheat procurement cente ..

3 minutes ago

Police crackdown against drug dealers, 75 Kg Hashi ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab CM inaugurates PMIS amid fears of Coronavir ..

37 minutes ago

US Sanctions Prevent Zimbabwe From Receiving Finan ..

3 minutes ago

Four bodies of drowned family members fished out f ..

11 minutes ago

Russia to begin withdrawing military virus experts ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.