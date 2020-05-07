Zimbabwe Asks Russia for Ventilators, Medicine to Help Fight COVID-19, Malaria- Ambassador

Zimbabwe has requested Russia to provide the country with ventilators and medicine as the African nation is struggling to fight the spread of both COVID-19 and malaria at the same time, the country's ambassador in Moscow, Mike Sango, told Sputnik

"While most of the basic staff is now being produced locally, there still is a critical shortage of ventilators and medicine for both malaria and COVID-19. These are part of the requests sent to the international community for assistance, including the Russian Federation," Sango said.

According to the ambassador, the Russian government was always quick to respond to disasters not only in Zimbabwe but in Africa in general. Therefore, Zimbabwe is confident that Moscow will not be indifferent this time as well.

"Zimbabwe remains grateful to both external and local partners towards the fight against the pandemic and other calamities that have visited our nation. The Russian Federation has stood by our people and government through the many difficult times and remains our all-weather friend in bad and good times," Sango added.

As of Wednesday, Zimbabwe has reported 34 confirmed coronavirus infection cases, including four fatalities. It is believed, however, that the low rate in Zimbabwe is not due to the actual absence of infection, but rather due to shortage of adequate diagnostic capacities. Meanwhile, over the past month, Zimbabwe has seen a surge in the cases of malaria, resulting in 131 deaths in April.