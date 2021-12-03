UrduPoint.com

Zimbabwe Confirms Presence Of Omicron Variant In Country

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 04:42 PM

Zimbabwe confirms presence of omicron variant in country

Zimbabwean Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Constantino Chiwenga on Thursday confirmed the presence of the omicron variant in the country

HARARE, Dec. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) --:Zimbabwean Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Constantino Chiwenga on Thursday confirmed the presence of the omicron variant in the country.

He urged the nation to step up vigilance and adherence to COVID-19 prevention and mitigation measures to curb a fourth wave of the pandemic.

"We are doing the genomic sequencing and we have already identified that we now have the omicron variant in this country and therefore we must remain vigilant," Chiwenga said.

"We want everyone to be safe so let's be vaccinated and let's follow protocols," he added.

The confirmation came as the number of daily cases rose sharply to 712 on Wednesday from 40 on Sunday.

Related Topics

Sunday From

Recent Stories

Four new dengue cases reported at allied hospitals ..

Four new dengue cases reported at allied hospitals

1 minute ago
 Governor's message on 'International Day of Person ..

Governor's message on 'International Day of Persons with Disabilities'

1 minute ago
 Kitchen items' prices ease 0.48 percent

Kitchen items' prices ease 0.48 percent

1 minute ago
 Protection of special persons' rights collective r ..

Protection of special persons' rights collective responsibility: minister Ejaz A ..

1 minute ago
 WTO announces conclusion of negotiations of Joint ..

WTO announces conclusion of negotiations of Joint Statement Initiative on Servic ..

4 minutes ago
 Bormio to stage cancelled Lake Louise super-G

Bormio to stage cancelled Lake Louise super-G

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.