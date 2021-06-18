UrduPoint.com
Zimbabwe Hesitates Accepting J&J Vaccine Supplies Over Effectiveness Concerns - Ambassador

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 12:37 PM

The Zimbabwean government rejected a consignment of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines as there is no proof that the vaccine is more effective than Russia's Sputnik V or China's Sinopharm, which have already been authorized for use in the African country, Mike Nicholas Sango, Zimbabwe's ambassador in Moscow, told Sputnik

Earlier in June, the Zimbabwean government said that it had turned down a shipment of Johnson & Johnson vaccines citing the lack of cold chain management infrastructure needed to store the doses, as well as concerns over potential blood clot side effects.

"Our government rejected the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because its efficacy has not been conclusively proved, and our government is saying that we need to bring in vaccines that won't create problems for our population.

That is the logic," Sango said in an interview.

According to the results of a global phase 3 trial, Johnson & Johnson's one-shot COVID-19 vaccine was 66% effective in preventing COVID-19.

The most recent Russia-based study showed that Sputnik V was 97.6% effective once individuals had received both shots, and China's Sinopharm vaccine, according to the World Health Organization, is estimated to be 79% effective.

"Until such time that it has been universally approved that its efficacy is very high like Sputnik V and the Chinese vaccine, then maybe they will consider," the ambassador added.

The Zimbabwean government has issued emergency use authorization to four vaccines: Russia's Sputnik V, China's Sinopharm and Sinovac, and India's Covaxin.

