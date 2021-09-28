UrduPoint.com

Zimbabwe Makes COVID-19 Vaccine Mandatory For Public Employees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 04:51 PM

Zimbabwe makes COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for public employees

The Zimbabwean government has put out a new law requiring all civil servants to get vaccinated or face disciplinary action

HARARE, Zimbabwe, 28 Sept (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) The Zimbabwean government has put out a new law requiring all civil servants to get vaccinated or face disciplinary action.

Those who do not get vaccinated by Oct. 15, 2021 will be "subject to disciplinary action" for failing to fulfill official orders, according to a gazette notification published Monday night.

"Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained in this order or any other law, no later than the 15th of October 2021, every member of the Public Service shall be fully vaccinated. And any member not so vaccinated shall be barred from the workplace after the 16th October 2021," read the gazette 2021.

Those barred from attending their workplaces will not be paid, the law says.

Government employees who have valid reasons for not being vaccinated against the coronavirus have been granted a reprieve until Dec. 31 under the new law.

They would, however, give valid reasons to their superiors for an exemption until Dec. 31, after which they would be barred from working.

Zimbabwe's countrywide COVID-19 immunization campaign began in February this year, with the target of vaccinating 10 million people, or 60% of the country's population, by the end of the year.

Due to a number of negative theories, Zimbabweans avoided the vaccination program, causing the government to backtrack on its previous assurances that vaccination was free and optional.

Related Topics

February October All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tania Mallick appointed Head of Women’s Cricket

Tania Mallick appointed Head of Women’s Cricket

7 minutes ago
 Mongolia's health sector in difficult situation du ..

Mongolia's health sector in difficult situation due to pandemic: health minister ..

4 minutes ago
 Nigerian minister lauds women's basketball team fo ..

Nigerian minister lauds women's basketball team for FIBA AfroBasket gold

4 minutes ago
 China-Pakistan ties 'unique and exemplary': Amb. M ..

China-Pakistan ties 'unique and exemplary': Amb. Munir Akram

4 minutes ago
 EU Wants to Hold Membership Talks With North Maced ..

EU Wants to Hold Membership Talks With North Macedonia Before 2021 End - Commiss ..

4 minutes ago
 Germany's Greens Likely to Form Traffic Light Coal ..

Germany's Greens Likely to Form Traffic Light Coalition With Social Democrats, L ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.