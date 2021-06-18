Zimbabwe Ready to Discuss Sputnik V Supplies With Exporters - Ambassador

The Zimbabwean Embassy in Moscow has informed the Russian Foreign Ministry that Harare is ready to hold discussions over the delivery of Sputnik V shipments after the government authorized imports of the Russian-made vaccine, Mike Nicholas Sango, Zimbabwe's ambassador in Moscow, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) The Zimbabwean Embassy in Moscow has informed the Russian Foreign Ministry that Harare is ready to hold discussions over the delivery of Sputnik V shipments after the government authorized imports of the Russian-made vaccine, Mike Nicholas Sango, Zimbabwe's ambassador in Moscow, told Sputnik.

Russia's diamond mining giant Alrosa, which has established a joint venture enterprise in Zimbabwe, facilitated the delivery of 25,000 Sputnik V doses that arrived in the African country on June 10. Another 25,000 vials are expected to be shipped by the end of the month.

Sango said the Zimbabwean Embassy in Moscow has made contact with the Russian Foreign Ministry to set up discussions with Sputnik V's exporters.

"We have since advised the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that the Zimbabwean government has now authorized the use of Sputnik V in the country, and we are saying that the government is now ready to conclude discussions with the exporters of the vaccine," Sango remarked.

In February, Zimbabwe began its inoculation program after receiving a donation of 200,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine from Beijing. The Zimbabwean government in March issued emergency use authorization for three other COVID-19 vaccines: Russia's Sputnik V, China's Sinovac, and India's Covaxin.

One week ago, Harare turned down a shipment of Johnson & Johnson vaccines, citing the lack of cold chain management infrastructure needed to store the doses, as well as concern over potential blood clot side effects.