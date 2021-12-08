UrduPoint.com

Zimbabwe To Ban Unvaccinated From Public Transport As Omicron Wrecks Havoc

The Zimbabwean government on Wednesday expressed deep concern at the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the country driven by the omicron variant and plans to bar the unvaccinated from boarding public transport

"Cabinet notes with concern that there has been a sharp increase in the average total number of new cases reported per day during the past two weeks," therefore the government will scale up vaccination and tighten measures to curb the spread of the virus, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said at a post-cabinet media briefing.

COVID-19 daily cases have risen exponentially over the past week, rising from 40 on Nov. 28 to 2,555 on Monday.

Mutsvangwa said the government will establish vaccination sites at the main intra and inter-city bus terminals to ensure that those not vaccinated can receive shots of vaccine voluntarily before boarding.

