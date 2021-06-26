(@FahadShabbir)

HARARE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Zimbabwe's largest public hospital and COVID-19 medical center said Friday that it had witnessed an increasing number of patients needing admission, as the country faces a third wave of the pandemic.

"We wish to advise members of the public that our COVID Center, which is the largest in the country, has witnessed an upsurge in the numbers of COVID patients requiring admission," Parirenyatwa Hospital said in a statement.

"We would like to assure the public that the hospital is taking appropriate measures to ensure that it continues to attend and admit all deserving patients," it said.