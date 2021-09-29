A prediction about victory of PM Justin Trudeau that proven correct

(@fidahassanain)

A Pakistani origin Canadian astrologist has already predicted about the victory of Prime Minister Justice Trudeau.

TORONTO: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 29th ,2021) Pakistan-origin-Canadian astrologist Syed Abbas Gillani ’s prediction about the victory of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau which he had given sufficient time ago before the election day that proved correct.

Talking to Canadian TV360 anchor Arshad Bhatti in a live program, Syed Abbas Gillani said that he had already predicted that Justin Trudeau would win the elections with around 150 seats while the rival candidate would get around 25 seats.

“Now, again, I say that I see Justice Trudeau as PM even for the next term, ” predicted Gillani on February 3, 2021—long ago before Canadian elections.

His program is available online where he had given prediction in detail about PM Trudeau and the political set up of the incumbent Canadian government.

He said he had predicted about the victory of American President Joe Biden a year ago and the world saw him becoming president as he predicted.

He also predicted about Pakistan ’s Prime Minister Imran Khan that he would become more strong in coming days. He said that the next budget would bring much relief for the public.

“Maulana Fazl ur Rehman took out massive rally last year but he failed to send PM Imran Khan home, ” said Syed Abbas.

He also predicted about COVID-19 that it would vanish from the world next year before April.

“The businesses will be normal, ” the astrologist said.

He claimed that he could predict about any person and his predictions would not change even if he or she returned to him while covering him or herself.