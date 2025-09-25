Angelina Jolie Says She No Longer Recognizes The U.S.
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 25, 2025 | 06:13 PM
At Spain’s San Sebastián Film Festival, Jolie said she loves her country but cannot recognize it today, warning that division and restrictions on free expression are dangerous.
SAN SEBASTIÁN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25, 2025) Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie has said that while she loves her country, she no longer recognizes the United States in its current state.
Speaking at the San Sebastián Film Festival in Spain, Jolie was asked by the host what fears her the most as both an actress and an American.
She admitted it was a “very difficult question.”
“I love my country, but at this moment I cannot recognize it,” she said, adding that her worldview is “equal, united, and international.”
The Oscar-winning actress further noted that “anything that divides people or restricts freedom of expression is very dangerous and very heavy.”
