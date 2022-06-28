(@FahadShabbir)

Karachi () Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized Shahnaz Ahad's collection of writings "Musafatoun Ki Dhool" was unveiled at Haseena Moin Hall which was presided over by Mahmood Sham while Mujahid Barelvi performed the duties of the moderator.

Mehnaz Rehman, Dr. Sher Shah Syed, Noorul Huda Shah, Rukhsana Zubairi, Ashraf Shah and Khadim Ali Shah spoke in the event. On the occasion, Mahmood Sham said that the dust of the return of a fearless writer is seen flying which is the "Musafatoun Ki Dhool".

Shehnaz Ahad has a very sensitive heart. He said that studying good books can make a man a powerful novelist and fiction writer. We should read books written in different languages. Well-known writer Noorul Huda Shah said that man is that which can be understood at a glance in which Shahnaz Ahmed is at the top.

I congratulate her on the "Musafatoun Ki Dhool". Mehnaz Rehman said that Shahnaz's abilities force him to write on things that everyone ignores, she said that Shahnaz always struggled to bring justice to the oppressed.

Rukhsana Zubairi said that the book mentions various incidents which are commendable. If anyone is angry with anyone even today, it is revenge. She is treated in such a way that the life of the whole family changes.

I congratulate Shahnaz Ahad for writing a wonderful book. Ashraf Shah said that friendship with Shahnaz Ahad is a story of half a century. She always writes the truth. He said that Shahnaz did not know how to wear a chain, nor did he ever change.

She stood firmly on her land with full perseverance. In them, fearlessness, friendship, compassion, and telling the truth by putting eyes the eyes that the habit has never changed, the author Shahnaz Ahad said that I am neither a writer nor a poet, I just use the pen, the bad thing or incidents shook me, what is good or bad is all in the form of writings in this book, she said, I thank the President of Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah who always encouraged me.