Atif Aslam wishes birthday to his wife, admires her beauty

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-16th Oct, 2019) Famous Singer Atif Aslam shared very romantic and emotional statement on his wife’s birthday, saying that he was thankful to Almighty Allah for blessing him with a beautiful and loving wife.

The singer shared picture of his wife on his Instagram account and also thanked Almighty Allah. He wrote: “I’m thankful to Almighty Allah for blessing me with a lovely life partner of good character,”. He said his wife was not only beautiful in her apparent look but she was woman of great character.

Later, addressing his wife, Atif Aslam said: “I’m grateful to you for being my life partner and spending so many years with me with patience. Happy Birth,”.

Yesterday was the birthday of Sara Bharwana who married Atif Aslam, the known singer, back in 2013 and they have a child namely Ahad.