UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Atif Aslam Wishes Birthday To His Wife, Admires Her Beauty

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 30 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 04:19 PM

Atif Aslam wishes birthday to his wife, admires her beauty

Atif Aslam and Sara Bharwana married in 2013 and have a child son namely Ahad.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-16th Oct, 2019) Famous Singer Atif Aslam shared very romantic and emotional statement on his wife’s birthday, saying that he was thankful to Almighty Allah for blessing him with a beautiful and loving wife.

The singer shared picture of his wife on his Instagram account and also thanked Almighty Allah. He wrote: “I’m thankful to Almighty Allah for blessing me with a lovely life partner of good character,”. He said his wife was not only beautiful in her apparent look but she was woman of great character.

Later, addressing his wife, Atif Aslam said: “I’m grateful to you for being my life partner and spending so many years with me with patience. Happy Birth,”.

Yesterday was the birthday of Sara Bharwana who married Atif Aslam, the known singer, back in 2013 and they have a child namely Ahad.

Related Topics

Married Wife Atif Aslam Women Instagram

Recent Stories

Hollywood actress calls Abid Perveen spiritual mom

2 minutes ago

Free medical camp organized by HomeNet in Karachi

7 minutes ago

ENOC now fueling in Sharjah

19 minutes ago

Pakistan U19 team to leave for Beijing tonight

24 minutes ago

NYUAD researchers release new date palm genome seq ..

49 minutes ago

Short film on Emirati craft to premier at Manarat ..

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Infotainment

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.