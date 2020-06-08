UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fans Pay Tribute To Ertugrul By Erecting His Status In Lahore

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 04:01 PM

Fans pay tribute to Ertugrul by erecting his status in Lahore

The people say that they have erected status of Ertugrul to pay him tribute for his excellent role in Turkish drama Dirilis: Ertugrul.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 8th, 2020) Inspired by character of Ertugrul in Turkish drama, people erected the status of Ertugrul to pay him tribute for excellent role in.

People were seen very enthusiasts because of the characters shown in Erugrul Ghazi originally known as Dirils: Ertugrul in Turkish was being aired on the Pakistan Television in urdu language. Prime Minister Imran khan had endorsed watching of Turkish drama.

Maraghzar Housing Scheme located at Multan Road erected warrior holding sword.

“We decided to erect the statues of Ertugru after we came to know that people are loving him for his great role,” scheme owner Shahzad Cheema said, pointing out that these status were made by fibre and metal in the city of Kamalia of Toba Tek Singh district.

However, Cheema was hesitant to share the price of the statues.

Dirilis: Ertugrul is a Turkish drama which is much popular among Pakistani youths after Prime Minister Imran Khan asked them to watch it if they wanted to know Islamic history.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Imran Khan Prime Minister Road Price Toba Tek Singh Kamalia Ghazi Share PTV Housing

Recent Stories

FAB issues HKD750 million five-year Green Bond

21 minutes ago

UAE, New Zealand discuss defence relations

36 minutes ago

US dollar gains Rs0.20 value against rupee

37 minutes ago

Shaniera Akram once again asks people to stay at h ..

48 minutes ago

286 VIPs fined during ongoing year

2 minutes ago

Israeli Police Arrest Over 20 Suspected Palestinia ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Infotainment

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.