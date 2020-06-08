Fans pay tribute to Ertugrul by erecting his status in Lahore

(@fidahassanain)

The people say that they have erected status of Ertugrul to pay him tribute for his excellent role in Turkish drama Dirilis: Ertugrul.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 8th, 2020) Inspired by character of Ertugrul in Turkish drama, people erected the status of Ertugrul to pay him tribute for excellent role in.

People were seen very enthusiasts because of the characters shown in Erugrul Ghazi originally known as Dirils: Ertugrul in Turkish was being aired on the Pakistan Television in urdu language. Prime Minister Imran khan had endorsed watching of Turkish drama.

Maraghzar Housing Scheme located at Multan Road erected warrior holding sword.

“We decided to erect the statues of Ertugru after we came to know that people are loving him for his great role,” scheme owner Shahzad Cheema said, pointing out that these status were made by fibre and metal in the city of Kamalia of Toba Tek Singh district.

However, Cheema was hesitant to share the price of the statues.

Dirilis: Ertugrul is a Turkish drama which is much popular among Pakistani youths after Prime Minister Imran Khan asked them to watch it if they wanted to know Islamic history.