First Solar Eclipse Of 2020 Will Happen On June 21

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 08:49 PM

First solar eclipse of 2020 will happen on June 21

The solar eclipse will be visible in Asia, Africa, Indian Ocean, Europe and Australia.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 15th, 2020) The first solar eclipse of year 2020 would happen next week on June 21, the reports said here on Monday.

The solar eclipse would be an annual solar eclipse where Moon would cover the Sun from the centre leaving the outer rim visible.

According to the reports, it would create a ring of fire in the sky as the moon would be far away from earth and its relative size was not big enough to entirely cover the sun.

Canadian astrologist Syed Abbas Gillani said that this solar eclipse was not carrying any bad impact on the world rather it would be a signal for good.

It is taking place at the moment when the entire world is fighting against Coronavirus.

Majority of the people in parts of the worlds are suffering social and economic challenges due to the global pandemic.

“This solar eclipse is a good sign and does not carry anything bad for the humanity,” said Syed Abbas Gillani. “People should not believe in the wrong things attacked to solar eclipse; its just natural,” he added.

The solar eclipse will will be visible in Pakistan as well as much of Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, and parts of Europe and Australia. The June 21 solar eclipse will start at 8;45 am as per the local standard time. The full eclipse will start at 09: 47 pm and the maximum eclipse will occur at 11:40 in the night. The full eclipse will end at 2:02 pm and the solar eclipse will end at 3:04 pm on June 22, 2020.

