Google doodle commemorates  Saadat Hasan Manto on his 108th birthday

Late Pakistani journalist, plaright, author and screenwriter saadat Hasan Manto was one of the best fiction writer in South Asia.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 11th, 2020) Google doodle has commemorated late Pakistani journalist, playright, author and screenwriter Saadat Hasan Manto on his 108th birthday here on Monday.

Saadat Hasan Manto was born on May 11th, 1912 in Samrala in British Indian state of Punjab and he became an established author in India before participation after discovering a fondness for literature.

Taking to Twitter, hundreds of fans are paying him tribute for his excellent work in literature and questioning traditional and conservative ways of life in Pakistan.

Farhatullah Babar said: “ Truly amazing, fantastic #GoogleDoodle commemorating Saadat Hasan Manto on his 108th birthday. No messages by state functionaries, no editorials, no tv talk shows.

Shehzil Malik pays debt on behalf of all,”.

Mamta Sharma Das, another fan of Manto, paid him tribute by saying: “Hindustan had become free. Pakistan had become independent soon after its inception but man was still slave in both these countries slave of prejudice … slave of religious fanaticism … slave of barbarity and inhumanity.- Saadat Hasan Manto. Happy 108th #manto,”.

Manto whomigrated to Pakistan after partition wrote 22 collections of short stories. He also wrote a novel, three collections of essays, over 100 radio plays, and more than 15 film scripts. He was one the best fiction writers in South Asia who challenged conservative thoughts.