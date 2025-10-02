Hania Aamir enjoys warm welcome at Bangladeshi YouTuber’s home

(@Abdulla99267510)

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, on a tour in Bangladesh, visited YouTuber Iftikhar Rafsan’s home, enjoyed traditional food, and won hearts with her simplicity and humor.

DHAKA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct,2nd ,2025) Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, currently on a promotional tour in Bangladesh, visited the home of popular Bangladeshi YouTuber Iftikhar Rafsan on a special invitation. She enjoyed traditional dishes and spent quality time with the host family, sharing the moments on social media, which quickly went viral.

During the gathering, Hania humorously asked if she could take some Bangladeshi gulab jamun back to Pakistan, leaving everyone amused.

Her simplicity, Rafsan’s hospitality, and especially his mother’s warmth received wide praise from fans, making the meeting a trending topic across both countries.