Meesha Shafi backs Rabi Pirzada, condemns video leaks

The singer says she is there for fellow singer and will always raise voice whenever a victim is being humiliated.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2019) After private videos of Rabi Pirzada went viral on social media, popular singer Meesha Shafi came out in support of her fellow singer, saying that she was there to defend her.

In a tweet, Meesha Shafi who is also fighting a legal battle against Ali Zafar over an issue of harrasment, strongly condemned the videos' leaking of Rabi Pirazada. She said many women including her had come out to defend Rabi at this critical moment when her personal vidoes were leaked to the social media.

"The same women who were accused of speaking up as a publicity stunt by Rabi are defending her unconditionally today. Including myself," Meesha said in her tweet.

She also wrote in her tweet: "I highly condemn the leaking and sharing of these private videos and will always raise my voice when a victim is being shamed and humiliated,".

On other hand, Rabi Pirzada quit showbiz industry and said that she was now intending towards Almighty Allah for her forgiveness.

She wrote on twitter: "I, Rabi Pirzada, quit showbiz industry. May Almighty Allah forgive me and may the people be polite regarding my matter,".

The actress also wrote a verse from the holy Quran that Allah grants respect whom he wishes and humiliates thosee whom wants.

Last week, Rabi's personal videos went viral on social media that caused huge trouble for the singer who said that all this data was leaked from her cell phone she sold out to a shopkeeper. Later on November 2, the pop singer made a heartfelt request to the people to cover her secret data and to avoid from sharing it further.

Rabi Pirzada took to Twitter and wrote,: "Allah will cover secrets of those who cover others' secrets,".

Earlier, she also lodged a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing against the persons responsible for leaking her private video. In her application to the FIA, she said that she sold her cell phone from which her secret data leaked and went viral on the social media.

Rabi Pirzada expressed concerns that her data was stolen from the old device and shared with her friends. She requested the FIA Cyber Crime Wing to delete her video from internet which is bringing dishonor to her and her family.