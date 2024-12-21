The grand launch at Sharjah Cricket Stadium was packed with excitement as Wasim Akram delivered his golden advice, Rakhi Sawant turned up the drama, and Mr. Patlu brought unstoppable laughter.

Sharjah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21 December, 2024)

During a magnificent mega event held at Sharjah International Cricket Stadium, UAE-based business tycoon Moeen Chaudhry officially launched his innovative streaming app Mate.

The mega event saw the participation of cricket legend Wasim Akram, Bollywood drama queen Rakhi Sawant, social media sensation Mr. Patlu, and the app's founder Moeen Chaudhry.

On this occasion, Wasim Akram, while speaking to the media, called this app "a positive step for the future," while Bollywood drama queen Rakhi Sawant entertained the audience with her unique style and warmly welcomed new members to join Mate.

Mr. Patlu, known for his humorous videos, added color to the event and press conference.

While addressing the media, Moeen Chaudhry said, "Mate is a revolutionary platform ready to compete with global giants like Facebook and TikTok.

Our goal is to provide users worldwide with an unparalleled streaming experience that combines entertainment, connectivity, and creativity."

Highlighting the features of the app, Moeen Chaudhry stated that Mate will provide seamless video streaming services with HD and 4K quality.



Additionally, users will be able to engage in live sessions with Indiain, Pakistani and international stars & celebrities, as well as influencers, offering direct interaction and connection for the general audience.



Creating and sharing short videos will be easier than ever with advanced tools and filters available on the app.



While discussing a key point, Moeen Chaudhry stated to the media, "I will not ask anyone to leave TikTok or any other platform where they are making money, but alongside, I strongly encourage them to join Mate.

The difference will speak for itself."

He further added that the app offers monetization opportunities where content creators can earn through advertisements and in-app purchases, providing a significant earning opportunity for the general users.



The app's global community will allow users to connect through comments, likes, and collaborations with users worldwide.

AI-powered recommendations will help provide personalized content based on the user's interests.



Moeen Chaudhry also emphasized that women will have complete safety on this app, and efforts will be made to make Mate popular among families.

During the launch event at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, the enthusiasm of the audience was remarkable, as they eagerly awaited the chance to see their favorite stars up close and experience the energy of the launch.



The picturesque environment of Sharjah Cricket Ground provided the perfect backdrop for this historic event, making it an unforgettable moment for all participants.

Mate app is now available for download – get ready to explore the future of streaming!.