Pakistani Singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan Targeted In Egg Attack In London

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 11, 2025 | 07:41 PM

Pakistani Singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan targeted in egg attack in London

The viral videos circulating on social media show Khan standing beside a roadside in London while filming what appeared to be a promotional clip

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11th, 2025) Pakistani social media sensation and singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, who rose to fame for his humorous and unconventional style of singing, became the target of an unusual attack in London when unidentified youths pelted him with eggs during a video shoot.

The viral videos circulating on social media show Khan standing beside a roadside in London while filming what appeared to be a promotional clip. Suddenly, two young men approached him in quick succession and hurled eggs before fleeing the scene immediately.

The footage clearly shows one egg striking Khan on the head and another hitting his chest, leaving his clothes and face smeared. The attack appeared to catch the singer completely off guard.

He seemed visibly shocked and unsettled by the sudden humiliation, standing still as passersby looked on.

The bizarre incident has sparked mixed reactions online. While some social media users expressed sympathy for the singer and condemned the act as a form of public harassment, others treated the episode with humor, sharing memes and jokes about his long history of viral performances.

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, who has become a well-known figure in Pakistan and among diaspora communities due to his viral songs and eccentric videos, has yet to comment publicly on the incident.

As of now, the identities of the attackers remain unknown, and the motive behind the assault is unclear. London police have not released any official statement regarding whether the matter is under investigation.

