UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Popular Turkish Chef To Visit Pakistan Soon

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 12:58 PM

Popular Turkish Chef to visit Pakistan soon

Burak Ozdemir who is known as CZN Burak has confirmed in Urdu message that he is visiting Pakistan soon.

ISTANBUL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 28th, 2020) Popular Turkish Chef Burak Ozdemir who is known as CZN Burak said he would visit Pakistan soon.

In a video message, the Turkish Chef confirmed his visit to Pakistan soon. Burak Ozdemir, who was wearing “Ajrak”, which is symbol of Sindh culture, was looking much excited.

In urdu and Turkish message, he said: “Asslamo Alaikum,,,, mein Chef Burak Ozdemir aur mein Pakistan aa raha hun. inshaAllah..Jeway Jeway Pakistan and Jeway Turkiya,” [ Asslamo Alaikum I am Chef Burak Ozdemir and I am visiting Pakistan inshaAllah.

May long live Pakistan and May Turkey live long,”.

CZN Burak is an expert in Turkish and middle Eastern Food and he became popular on social media due to his expertise in cooking delicious food.

Burak owned the Hatay Medeniyetler Sofrasi chain of restaurants in Turkey which has three branches named Taksim, Aksaray and Etiler in Istanbul.

Many Pakistani celebrities visited Turkish Chef Burak Ozdemir including Momina Mustehsan and Hassan Niazi, the nephew of PM Imran Khan.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Turkey Social Media Visit Hun Hatay Istanbul Hassan Niazi May

Recent Stories

Russia Records 16,202 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Military Says Work on Chemical Safety in S ..

5 minutes ago

Twenty-Eight Taliban Killed in Afghanistan's South ..

5 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims six more lives in Pb

5 minutes ago

825 new Coronavirus cases reported; 14 deaths in p ..

21 minutes ago

Russian Lower Chamber Passes Bill Changing Procedu ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Infotainment

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.