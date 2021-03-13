Prediction about Pakistan’s Senate Election which proved correct

(@fidahassanain)

Pakistan-born-Canadian Astrologist Syed Abbas Gillani had predicted on Dec 27, 2020 that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s PTI would win Senate Election in 2021.

Syed Abbas Gillani had given this prediction three months ago in a video message he had uploaded on his video channel.

He had predicted that PTI government would easily win the Senate election in 2021. He had predicted that there would be a good news for PTI government in this regard.

“ In the light of stars, PTI will easily win the Senate Election. Many analysts are there but I have different views from most of them because I am talking on the basis of the knowledge of stars. My all predictions have already proven correct. Government of Pakistan, I mean Prime Minister Imran Khan will be successful in Senate Election and there will be no trouble for him in his way.

Imran Khan’s government will get a good news in 2021 and the PTI government will emerge as a successful political force next year,” predicted Syed Abbas Gillani in a video message he had uploaded on Dec 27, 2020.

It may be a matter of wonder for all those who love astrology as Syed Abbas Gillani’s prediction about victory of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government in Senate Election has proven correct. Both candidates Sadiq Sanjrani and Mirza Mohammad Afridi nominated by the ruling PTI for the slots of Senate Chairman and Deputy Chairman have successfully been elected.