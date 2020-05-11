UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Predictions About Political Future Of Imran Khan And Chuadhary Brothers

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 12:17 PM

Predictions about political future of Imran Khan and Chuadhary brothers

Canadian Astrologist and Spiritual Expert Syed Abbasi Gillani has made predictions about political future of PM Imran Khan, Chaudhary brothers, general elections and18th amendment.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 11th, 2020) Canadian astrologist Syed Abbas Gillani on Monday predicted that Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete five-year term, saying that there was no sign of elections in near future in Pakistan.

He said there was no political threat to Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government under the ongoing situation.

Syed Abbas Gillani who is spiritual expert said that PML-Q leaders Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain and Chaudary brothers would complete five-year term with the government of Imran Khan and their unity was need of the national interest.

He said he hoped that Chudhary Shujaat Hussain would not make decisions, keeping in view the national interests.

“Chaudhary Shujaat always thinks about the national interest and therefore, he will not leave Imran Khan and his government,” said Syed Abbasi Gillani.

Talking about 18th amendment in the Constitution, he said the government would be successful in executing their plans regardinig 18th, amendment.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Venezuelan Court Orders to Arrest US Citizens Accu ..

6 minutes ago

UK Plans to Reopen Some Schools by June 1, Allows ..

6 minutes ago

European 2021 equestrian championships cancelled

12 minutes ago

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman expresses ..

12 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

12 minutes ago

Business Community distributed safety kits, relief ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Infotainment

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.