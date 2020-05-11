Predictions about political future of Imran Khan and Chuadhary brothers

(@fidahassanain)

Canadian Astrologist and Spiritual Expert Syed Abbasi Gillani has made predictions about political future of PM Imran Khan, Chaudhary brothers, general elections and18th amendment.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 11th, 2020) Canadian astrologist Syed Abbas Gillani on Monday predicted that Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete five-year term, saying that there was no sign of elections in near future in Pakistan.

He said there was no political threat to Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government under the ongoing situation.

Syed Abbas Gillani who is spiritual expert said that PML-Q leaders Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain and Chaudary brothers would complete five-year term with the government of Imran Khan and their unity was need of the national interest.

He said he hoped that Chudhary Shujaat Hussain would not make decisions, keeping in view the national interests.

“Chaudhary Shujaat always thinks about the national interest and therefore, he will not leave Imran Khan and his government,” said Syed Abbasi Gillani.

Talking about 18th amendment in the Constitution, he said the government would be successful in executing their plans regardinig 18th, amendment.